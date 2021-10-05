Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.1 million Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.72 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $372.20M. TK’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.1% off its 52-week high of $4.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 54.3% up since then. When we look at Teekay Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 621.30K.

Analysts gave the Teekay Corporation (TK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teekay Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Instantly TK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.01 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.88%, with the 5-day performance at 0.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is 16.05% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TK’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 5.91% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.90% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Teekay Corporation earnings to increase by 73.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.49% of Teekay Corporation shares while 32.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.63%. There are 32.64% institutions holding the Teekay Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.80% of the shares, roughly 3.84 million TK shares worth $14.29 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 2.3 million shares worth $8.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 1.56 million shares estimated at $4.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $2.12 million.