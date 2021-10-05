T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.45 million T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.29. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $144.21M. TTOO’s last price was a discount, traded about -325.84% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 4.49% up since then. When we look at T2 Biosystems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Analysts gave the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TTOO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Instantly TTOO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.14%, with the 5-day performance at -10.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is -3.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTOO’s forecast low is $1.25 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -237.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.45% for it to hit the projected low.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the T2 Biosystems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.88% over the past 6 months, a 23.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.62 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that T2 Biosystems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.25 million and $7.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.50%. The 2021 estimates are for T2 Biosystems Inc. earnings to increase by 70.30%.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.65% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares while 17.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.51%. There are 17.65% institutions holding the T2 Biosystems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 6.52 million TTOO shares worth $10.56 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.90% or 4.36 million shares worth $7.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.09 million shares estimated at $6.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $3.42 million.