Stock Performance Of Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.74 million Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.68M. TLGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -357.14% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 2.86% up since then. When we look at Teligent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.

Analysts gave the Teligent Inc. (TLGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TLGT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teligent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

Instantly TLGT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4275 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -3.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.20%, with the 5-day performance at -5.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) is -15.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLGT’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teligent Inc. will rise 92.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.75 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Teligent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $10.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.34 million and $9.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.37%. The 2021 estimates are for Teligent Inc. earnings to decrease by -214.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

TLGT Dividends

Teligent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 29 and January 03.

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Teligent Inc. shares while 13.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.01%. There are 13.01% institutions holding the Teligent Inc. stock share, with Silverback Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.79% of the shares, roughly 3.51 million TLGT shares worth $1.88 million.

Eversept Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.69% or 2.5 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.23 million.