Stock Performance And Forecast For BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

In the last trading session, 1.34 million BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.43 changed hands at -$0.71 or -8.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.49M. BCTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.86% off its 52-week high of $9.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 62.18% up since then. When we look at BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Instantly BCTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.50 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -8.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.18%, with the 5-day performance at -16.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 7.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.90% of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares while 33.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.47%. There are 33.63% institutions holding the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million BCTX shares worth $0.62 million.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021.