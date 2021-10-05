Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 28.18 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $5.52 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.60B. SWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.97% off its 52-week high of $5.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.19, which suggests the last value was 60.33% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.41 million.

Analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended SWN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.96 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.23%, with the 5-day performance at -6.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 12.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.95% over the past 6 months, a 205.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will rise 237.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $976.53 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $527 million and $779 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 85.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to decrease by -428.90%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 91.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.89%. There are 91.22% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.65% of the shares, roughly 105.94 million SWN shares worth $492.63 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.57% or 91.84 million shares worth $427.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 50.36 million shares estimated at $189.86 million under it, the former controlled 7.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.42% of the shares, roughly 43.46 million shares worth around $224.67 million.