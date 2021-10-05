SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOFI) Stock Could Appreciate By -81.71%

In the latest trading session, 6.56 million SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.51 changing hands around $0.42 or 2.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.34B. SOFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.17% off its 52-week high of $28.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.10, which suggests the last value was 38.82% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.33 million.

Analysts gave the SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOFI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.17 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.34%, with the 5-day performance at -9.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 6.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SOFI’s forecast low is $16.50 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.06% for it to hit the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $251.61 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that SoFi Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $274.69 million.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.18% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares while 25.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.48%. There are 25.45% institutions holding the SoFi Technologies Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.82% of the shares, roughly 117.8 million SOFI shares worth $2.26 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.07% or 40.3 million shares worth $772.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Baron Global Advantage Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. With 3.96 million shares estimated at $75.92 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $36.86 million.