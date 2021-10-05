QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $70.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 7.28 million QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.96 changed hands at -$1.55 or -6.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.53B. QS’s last price was a discount, traded about -478.09% off its 52-week high of $132.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the last value was 51.0% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.46 million.

Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended QS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.08 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -6.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.81%, with the 5-day performance at -14.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 2.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $23.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -204.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.17% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.50% over the past 6 months, a 46.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to increase by 89.00%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.62% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 28.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.35%. There are 28.69% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 11.69 million QS shares worth $342.19 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.50% or 6.5 million shares worth $548.92 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3.67 million shares estimated at $107.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $84.51 million.