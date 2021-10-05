Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.23 million Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.52 changed hands at -$0.54 or -5.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.03B. PTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.26% off its 52-week high of $31.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.77, which suggests the last value was 7.88% up since then. When we look at Proterra Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Instantly PTRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.05 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.08%, with the 5-day performance at -12.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is -15.98% down.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.82 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Proterra Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $72.31 million.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Proterra Inc. shares while 40.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.15%.