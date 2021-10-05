Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 14.89 million Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.39 changing hands around $0.22 or 0.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.69B. PLTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.39% off its 52-week high of $45.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.90, which suggests the last value was 61.95% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.45 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.70 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.61%, with the 5-day performance at -15.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is -12.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palantir Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.43% over the past 6 months, a -15.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palantir Technologies Inc. will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $385.02 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Palantir Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $402.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $289.37 million and $322.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.39% per year.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.78% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares while 23.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.36%. There are 23.86% institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.28% of the shares, roughly 98.58 million PLTR shares worth $2.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.65% or 49.4 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 45.87 million shares estimated at $1.21 billion under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 26.13 million shares worth around $688.39 million.