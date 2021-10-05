Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.52 million Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.50. With the company’s per share price at $2.07 changed hands at $0.25 or 13.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.29M. NINE’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.69% off its 52-week high of $4.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 49.28% up since then. When we look at Nine Energy Service Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 247.07K.

Analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NINE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Instantly NINE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2700 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 13.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.90%, with the 5-day performance at 13.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is -6.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NINE’s forecast low is $2.25 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nine Energy Service Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.00% over the past 6 months, a 38.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nine Energy Service Inc. will rise 62.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nine Energy Service Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.52 million and $61.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Nine Energy Service Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.50%.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.04% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares while 65.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.08%. There are 65.29% institutions holding the Nine Energy Service Inc. stock share, with SCF Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 28.98% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million NINE shares worth $26.72 million.

Clarity Financial, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.11% or 4.74 million shares worth $13.93 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $0.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.93 million.