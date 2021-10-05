Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Stock Could Make A -82.82% Loss

In the latest trading session, 2.09 million Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.47 changing hands around $0.09 or 1.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.34B. NNDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -227.06% off its 52-week high of $17.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was 60.69% up since then. When we look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.07 million.

Analysts gave the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.90 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.88%, with the 5-day performance at -12.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is -16.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NNDM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -82.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings to increase by 52.50%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 16.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares while 22.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.00%. There are 22.99% institutions holding the Nano Dimension Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.52% of the shares, roughly 16.37 million NNDM shares worth $134.91 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.64% or 4.54 million shares worth $37.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 7.74 million shares estimated at $63.81 million under it, the former controlled 4.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 4.47% of the shares, roughly 7.7 million shares worth around $63.42 million.