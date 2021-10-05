MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.30 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.66B. MPLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -99.06% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the last value was -2.08% down since then. When we look at MultiPlan Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MPLN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MultiPlan Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.80 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.79%, with the 5-day performance at -7.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is -12.80% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MPLN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.08% for it to hit the projected low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MultiPlan Corporation will rise 101.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $286.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MultiPlan Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $293.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $223.52 million and $255.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for MultiPlan Corporation earnings to increase by 300.00%.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.38% of MultiPlan Corporation shares while 91.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.33%. There are 91.92% institutions holding the MultiPlan Corporation stock share, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 32.26% of the shares, roughly 215.51 million MPLN shares worth $2.05 billion.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 51.25 million shares worth $487.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.25 million shares estimated at $145.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 9.42 million shares worth around $89.68 million.