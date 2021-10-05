Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Shares Declined By -24.75% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.28 changing hands around $0.06 or 2.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $502.43M. MNMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -153.07% off its 52-week high of $5.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 73.25% up since then. When we look at Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Analysts gave the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNMD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.44 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.21%, with the 5-day performance at -8.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is -24.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MNMD’s forecast low is $3.38 with $7.92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -247.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.98% over the past 6 months, a -90.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.00%.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.72% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares while 0.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.82%. There are 0.77% institutions holding the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock share, with tru Independence LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million MNMD shares worth $0.47 million.

Gofen & Glossberg LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 72500.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SSgA SPDR ETFS Europe I-SPDR MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-Advisorshares Vice ETF. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Advisorshares Vice ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 80000.0 shares worth around $0.27 million.