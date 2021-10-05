Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX: MXC): Don’t Ditch MXC Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 6.34 million Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $16.97 changed hands at $5.38 or 46.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.90M. MXC’s last price was a premium, traded about 16.03% off its 52-week high of $14.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 74.66% up since then. When we look at Mexco Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.41K.

Analysts gave the Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MXC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mexco Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) trade information

Instantly MXC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 54.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.00 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 46.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 181.43%, with the 5-day performance at 54.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) is 75.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MXC’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 17.5% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Mexco Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 255.10%.

MXC Dividends

Mexco Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 10.

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.97% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares while 1.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.12%. There are 1.69% institutions holding the Mexco Energy Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.80% of the shares, roughly 16503.0 MXC shares worth $0.15 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 2501.0 shares worth $22108.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 16503.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 9255.0 shares worth around $70060.0.