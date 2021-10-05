Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) : Investors Should Not Dump MARPS Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $5.02 changed hands at $0.37 or 7.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.09M. MARPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.88% off its 52-week high of $8.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 67.93% up since then. When we look at Marine Petroleum Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 51620.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.50K.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) trade information

Instantly MARPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.75 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 7.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.75%, with the 5-day performance at 14.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) is 21.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Marine Petroleum Trust earnings to decrease by -71.90%.

MARPS Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 19. The 1.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 10.39 per year.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares while 6.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.40%. There are 6.40% institutions holding the Marine Petroleum Trust stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.78% of the shares, roughly 75600.0 MARPS shares worth $0.39 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.36% or 27225.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 339.0 shares estimated at $1322.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.