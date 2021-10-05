Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 9.44 million Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.50 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.67B. ITUB’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.33% off its 52-week high of $5.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.19, which suggests the last value was 29.11% up since then. When we look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 41.95 million.

Analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ITUB as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.53 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.10%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is -6.06% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ITUB’s forecast low is $4.29 with $6.88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.95% over the past 6 months, a 27.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will rise 30.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.11 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $6.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.27 billion and $6.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings to decrease by -30.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.50% per year.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 2.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 2.47% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares while 24.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.14%. There are 24.14% institutions holding the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock share, with Schroder Investment Management Group the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.36% of the shares, roughly 162.91 million ITUB shares worth $979.06 million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.69% or 130.35 million shares worth $783.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 54.13 million shares estimated at $312.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 32.17 million shares worth around $185.61 million.