iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 2.79 million iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.57 changing hands around $0.31 or 4.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.87B. IQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -282.69% off its 52-week high of $28.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.22, which suggests the last value was 4.62% up since then. When we look at iQIYI Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.78 million.

Analysts gave the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended IQ as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iQIYI Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.13 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.47%, with the 5-day performance at -11.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is -26.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IQ’s forecast low is $56.92 with $174.88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2210.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -651.92% for it to hit the projected low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iQIYI Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.13% over the past 6 months, a 38.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iQIYI Inc. will fall -28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.22 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that iQIYI Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.11 billion and $1.15 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.50%. The 2021 estimates are for iQIYI Inc. earnings to increase by 32.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.75% per year.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of iQIYI Inc. shares while 72.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.73%. There are 72.51% institutions holding the iQIYI Inc. stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 38.65 million IQ shares worth $602.14 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 21.63 million shares worth $337.02 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 3.71 million shares estimated at $57.79 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $52.17 million.