Investor Confidence Inclines As Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Shares Gain $1.46 – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Investor Confidence Inclines As Synaptogenix Inc. ...

Investor Confidence Inclines As Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Shares Gain $1.46

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.23 changing hands around $1.46 or 16.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.53M. SNPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.76% off its 52-week high of $14.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 74.58% up since then. When we look at Synaptogenix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.49K.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Instantly SNPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.75 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 16.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.17%, with the 5-day performance at -10.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) is 29.54% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Synaptogenix Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.10%.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.00% of Synaptogenix Inc. shares while 12.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.49%. There are 12.24% institutions holding the Synaptogenix Inc. stock share, with Captrust Financial Advisors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 750.0 SNPX shares worth $6600.0.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 1405.0 shares estimated at $12364.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 273.0 shares worth around $2402.0.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam