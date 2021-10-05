Investor Confidence Inclines As Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Shares Gain $1.46

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.23 changing hands around $1.46 or 16.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.53M. SNPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.76% off its 52-week high of $14.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 74.58% up since then. When we look at Synaptogenix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.49K.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Instantly SNPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.75 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 16.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.17%, with the 5-day performance at -10.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) is 29.54% up.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Synaptogenix Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.10%.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.00% of Synaptogenix Inc. shares while 12.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.49%. There are 12.24% institutions holding the Synaptogenix Inc. stock share, with Captrust Financial Advisors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 750.0 SNPX shares worth $6600.0.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 1405.0 shares estimated at $12364.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 273.0 shares worth around $2402.0.