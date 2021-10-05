Investor Confidence Inclines As Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Shares Gain $0.01

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $10.84 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $472.08M. REKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.13% off its 52-week high of $25.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.09, which suggests the last value was 71.49% up since then. When we look at Rekor Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REKR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rekor Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Instantly REKR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.11 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.32%, with the 5-day performance at -8.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is -4.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REKR’s forecast low is $14.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rekor Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.54% over the past 6 months, a 20.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rekor Systems Inc. will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 116.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.93 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Rekor Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $6.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.1 million and $2.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 134.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 133.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Rekor Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 7.00%.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.40% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares while 45.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.32%. There are 45.34% institutions holding the Rekor Systems Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.84% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million REKR shares worth $28.53 million.

Arctis Global LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 2.32 million shares worth $23.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $8.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $7.32 million.