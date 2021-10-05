Investing In KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.85 changing hands around $0.27 or 5.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.85M. KLXE’s current price is a discount, trading about -291.13% off its 52-week high of $18.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.73, which suggests the last value was 23.09% up since then. When we look at KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 145.11K.

Analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KLXE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Instantly KLXE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.20 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 5.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.10%, with the 5-day performance at -5.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is -27.30% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -38.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KLXE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 17.53% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.14% for it to hit the projected low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.90% over the past 6 months, a 59.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $124.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $78.9 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2021 estimates are for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -136.50%.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 06 and December 10.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.60% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares while 27.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.29%. There are 27.51% institutions holding the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock share, with Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.56% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million KLXE shares worth $3.87 million.

Northern Trust Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 0.29 million shares worth $2.8 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $3.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $1.78 million.