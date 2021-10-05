Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.05M. IKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -505.13% off its 52-week high of $11.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the last value was 10.77% up since then. When we look at Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.84K.

Analysts gave the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Instantly IKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.74%, with the 5-day performance at -1.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) is -17.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62340.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IKT’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -515.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -515.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $300k.

The 2021 estimates are for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 43.30%.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.15% of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. shares while 12.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.76%. There are 12.43% institutions holding the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 IKT shares worth $0.6 million.

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 18800.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd. With 100000.0 shares estimated at $0.52 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 50000.0 shares worth around $0.3 million.