Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.75. With the company’s per share price at $10.78 changed hands at $1.25 or 13.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $883.42M. ESTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.99% off its 52-week high of $13.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was 77.64% up since then. When we look at Earthstone Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.72K.

Analysts gave the Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ESTE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Instantly ESTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.31 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 13.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 102.25%, with the 5-day performance at 15.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is 26.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESTE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Earthstone Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.60% over the past 6 months, a 95.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Earthstone Energy Inc. will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 122.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 136.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.33 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Earthstone Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $90.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.39 million and $36.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 123.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 146.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Earthstone Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 58.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.47% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares while 79.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.96%. There are 79.69% institutions holding the Earthstone Energy Inc. stock share, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.14% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million ESTE shares worth $12.09 million.

Investment Counselors of Maryland holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.61% or 1.59 million shares worth $8.49 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-ICM Small Company Portfolio. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $6.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-ICM Small Company Portfolio held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $4.26 million.