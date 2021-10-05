Could Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 14.49 million Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $101.89 changing hands around $1.55 or 1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $122.24B. AMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.22% off its 52-week high of $122.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.50, which suggests the last value was 28.84% up since then. When we look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.15 million.

Analysts gave the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended AMD as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 104.44 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.41%, with the 5-day performance at -7.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is -8.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMD’s forecast low is $77.00 with $172.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.21% over the past 6 months, a 93.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will rise 63.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.11 billion. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $4.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.56 billion and $3.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings to increase by 604.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.44% per year.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares while 74.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.19%. There are 74.80% institutions holding the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 96.96 million AMD shares worth $7.61 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 87.21 million shares worth $6.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 34.15 million shares estimated at $2.68 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 24.81 million shares worth around $1.95 billion.