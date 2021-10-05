Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.14 changing hands around $1.85 or 10.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.07M. CARV’s current price is a discount, trading about -122.05% off its 52-week high of $42.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.03, which suggests the last value was 68.5% up since then. When we look at Carver Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

Analysts gave the Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CARV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Instantly CARV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.23 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 10.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 166.41%, with the 5-day performance at -1.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) is -7.54% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CARV’s forecast low is $300.00 with $300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1467.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1467.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Carver Bancorp Inc. earnings to increase by 22.20%.

CARV Dividends

Carver Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 10 and February 13.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.98% of Carver Bancorp Inc. shares while 20.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.45%. There are 20.38% institutions holding the Carver Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.53% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million CARV shares worth $1.62 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.23% or 0.15 million shares worth $1.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $1.5 million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 85276.0 shares worth around $0.87 million.