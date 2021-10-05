Can Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 12.93 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.78 changing hands around $0.44 or 1.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.48B. CCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.27% off its 52-week high of $31.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.11, which suggests the last value was 53.03% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.80 million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CCL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.57 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.99%, with the 5-day performance at -3.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 5.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CCL’s forecast low is $17.78 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival Corporation & plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.40% over the past 6 months, a 15.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corporation & plc will rise 39.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $869.99 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corporation & plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $1.76 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5,086.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to decrease by -405.70%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 06 and October 11.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.90% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 52.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.74%. There are 52.60% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.82% of the shares, roughly 85.86 million CCL shares worth $2.26 billion.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 23.25 million shares estimated at $617.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 18.5 million shares worth around $491.1 million.