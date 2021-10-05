Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 3.71 million Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.67. With the company’s per share price at $5.63 changed hands at -$0.58 or -9.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.06M. BMRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.76% off its 52-week high of $8.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 41.39% up since then. When we look at Biomerica Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Instantly BMRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.60 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -9.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.05%, with the 5-day performance at 13.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is 23.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.7 days.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biomerica Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.72% over the past 6 months, a 9.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biomerica Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Biomerica Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $2.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.2 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Biomerica Inc. earnings to decrease by -135.70%.

BMRA Dividends

Biomerica Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 13 and October 18.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.15% of Biomerica Inc. shares while 24.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.78%. There are 24.67% institutions holding the Biomerica Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million BMRA shares worth $4.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 0.57 million shares worth $2.83 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $2.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $1.24 million.