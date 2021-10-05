BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) : Investors Should Not Dump BEST Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.62 million BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at -$0.07 or -4.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $621.79M. BEST’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.75% off its 52-week high of $3.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 41.88% up since then. When we look at BEST Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

Analysts gave the BEST Inc. (BEST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BEST as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BEST Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Instantly BEST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.57%, with the 5-day performance at -13.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is 17.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEST’s forecast low is $6.46 with $7.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -345.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -303.75% for it to hit the projected low.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BEST Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.11% over the past 6 months, a -45.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BEST Inc. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BEST Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.34 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.50%. The 2021 estimates are for BEST Inc. earnings to decrease by -977.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 16 and August 20.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.42% of BEST Inc. shares while 25.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.50%. There are 25.86% institutions holding the BEST Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.02% of the shares, roughly 12.58 million BEST shares worth $22.39 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 10.0 million shares worth $17.8 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $3.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $2.78 million.