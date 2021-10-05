Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at -$0.26 or -8.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.28M. BRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -137.76% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 74.15% up since then. When we look at Barnwell Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 400.76K.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

Instantly BRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.50 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -8.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 131.50%, with the 5-day performance at 8.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) is 23.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Barnwell Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 61.70%.

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.99% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares while 12.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.93%. There are 12.44% institutions holding the Barnwell Industries Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million BRN shares worth $2.39 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 68867.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 62082.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 60000.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.