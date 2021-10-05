aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.41 changed hands at -$0.32 or -3.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $237.81M. LIFE’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.77% off its 52-week high of $13.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.93, which suggests the last value was 65.16% up since then. When we look at aTyr Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.33 million.

Analysts gave the aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LIFE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Instantly LIFE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.85 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 125.00%, with the 5-day performance at -11.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 59.31% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LIFE’s forecast low is $18.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -114.03% for it to hit the projected low.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the aTyr Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 93.57% over the past 6 months, a -11.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for aTyr Pharma Inc. will rise 13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -76.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that aTyr Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.60%. The 2021 estimates are for aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 74.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

LIFE Dividends

aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares while 45.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.08%. There are 45.92% institutions holding the aTyr Pharma Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million LIFE shares worth $8.18 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.54% or 1.61 million shares worth $7.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.61 million shares estimated at $6.54 million under it, the former controlled 9.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 3.65% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $2.88 million.