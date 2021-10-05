Are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $162.30M. CASI’s last price was a discount, traded about -227.73% off its 52-week high of $3.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 5.04% up since then. When we look at CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CASI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

Instantly CASI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.66%, with the 5-day performance at -4.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is -28.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CASI’s forecast low is $3.80 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -404.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -219.33% for it to hit the projected low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.65% over the past 6 months, a 32.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 64.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.54 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $8.07 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 67.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.50%. The 2021 estimates are for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 8.90%.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.94% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 38.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.01%. There are 38.54% institutions holding the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Consonance Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.54% of the shares, roughly 10.54 million CASI shares worth $25.3 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 10.15 million shares worth $24.36 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.56 million shares estimated at $25.42 million under it, the former controlled 5.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $5.92 million.