Will Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 25.05 million Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.28 changing hands around $0.76 or 50.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.10M. SDPI’s last price was a premium, traded about 20.18% off its 52-week high of $1.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 85.53% up since then. When we look at Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 942.78K.

Analysts gave the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SDPI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Instantly SDPI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 99.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0700 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 50.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 151.36%, with the 5-day performance at 99.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) is 93.16% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.30, meaning bulls need a downside of -75.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SDPI’s forecast low is $1.30 with $1.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 42.98% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Superior Drilling Products Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.40% over the past 6 months, a 53.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Superior Drilling Products Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.42 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.42 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 121.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Superior Drilling Products Inc. earnings to decrease by -260.20%.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.24% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares while 4.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.52%. There are 4.07% institutions holding the Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million SDPI shares worth $0.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.18 million.