Why Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $7.73 changed hands at $0.11 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $415.87M. EOLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.84% off its 52-week high of $17.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 63.13% up since then. When we look at Evolus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 497.24K.

Analysts gave the Evolus Inc. (EOLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EOLS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evolus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) trade information

Instantly EOLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.13 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 130.06%, with the 5-day performance at -1.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is -25.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EOLS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -223.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evolus Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.68% over the past 6 months, a 43.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evolus Inc. will rise 3.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.98 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Evolus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $35.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 71.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Evolus Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.50% per year.

EOLS Dividends

Evolus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.76% of Evolus Inc. shares while 31.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.58%. There are 31.48% institutions holding the Evolus Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.90% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million EOLS shares worth $26.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.07% or 1.68 million shares worth $21.22 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $9.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $7.96 million.