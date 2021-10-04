When Will SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.30 changed hands at -$3.94 or -7.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.20B. S’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.22% off its 52-week high of $73.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.94, which suggests the last value was 22.14% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 58.77 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -7.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.98%, with the 5-day performance at -9.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is -17.87% down.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.62 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $56.51 million.

The 2021 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.51% per year.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 08.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of SentinelOne Inc. shares while 197.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 198.44%. There are 197.71% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 82.64% of the shares, roughly 34.44 million S shares worth $1.46 billion.

Third Point, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 60.85% or 25.36 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 3.75 million shares estimated at $159.17 million under it, the former controlled 8.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $42.75 million.