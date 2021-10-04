What Is The Performance Outlook For Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.76 changed hands at -$1.77 or -5.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.92B. RLAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -116.3% off its 52-week high of $64.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.44, which suggests the last value was 11.16% up since then. When we look at Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.94K.

Analysts gave the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RLAY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.15 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -5.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.39%, with the 5-day performance at -19.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -7.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RLAY’s forecast low is $50.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -68.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Relay Therapeutics Inc. will rise 78.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -190.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -93.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110k. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.21 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -96.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Relay Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -195.40%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 25 and August 30.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.12% of Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares while 92.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.42%. There are 92.44% institutions holding the Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 30.21% of the shares, roughly 27.9 million RLAY shares worth $964.67 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.31% or 5.83 million shares worth $201.49 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.4 million shares estimated at $48.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $41.03 million.