What Is The Performance Outlook For Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 2.36 million Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.30 changed hands at -$1.15 or -13.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.95B. OPAD’s current price is a discount, trading about -187.26% off its 52-week high of $20.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.20, which suggests the last value was -12.33% down since then. When we look at Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Analysts gave the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPAD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.27 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -13.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.18%, with the 5-day performance at -18.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is -3.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPAD’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.68% for it to hit the projected low.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 16.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.70% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares while 31.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.42%.