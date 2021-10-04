Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $1.91 changed hands at $0.1 or 5.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.80M. VISL’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.1% off its 52-week high of $5.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 41.88% up since then. When we look at Vislink Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VISL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Instantly VISL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 5.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is -8.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VISL’s forecast low is $60.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3041.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3041.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.73 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vislink Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $9.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.34 million and $14.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Vislink Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 90.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VISL Dividends

Vislink Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 01.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares while 25.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.33%. There are 25.29% institutions holding the Vislink Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.21% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million VISL shares worth $5.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.66% or 0.76 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $3.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $2.07 million.