Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 5.56 million Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $20.79 changed hands at $0.61 or 3.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.80B. UAA’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.22% off its 52-week high of $26.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.34, which suggests the last value was 45.45% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 million.

Analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended UAA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Under Armour Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.90 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 3.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.08%, with the 5-day performance at -3.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is -10.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 61.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Under Armour Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.49% over the past 6 months, a 315.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Under Armour Inc. will fall -42.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -91.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Under Armour Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 billion and $1.4 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Under Armour Inc. earnings to decrease by -711.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.80% per year.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 28 and November 01.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Under Armour Inc. shares while 85.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.96%. There are 85.64% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.60% of the shares, roughly 20.01 million UAA shares worth $423.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.11% or 11.52 million shares worth $243.62 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.11 million shares estimated at $108.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million shares worth around $99.05 million.