U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.12 changing hands around $0.35 or 7.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.42M. USEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.27% off its 52-week high of $7.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.06, which suggests the last value was 40.23% up since then. When we look at U.S. Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended USEG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. U.S. Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Instantly USEG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.25 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 7.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.62%, with the 5-day performance at 1.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is 16.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, USEG’s forecast low is $39.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -661.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -661.72% for it to hit the projected low.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.30%. The 2021 estimates are for U.S. Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -473.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.52% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares while 12.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.80%. There are 12.23% institutions holding the U.S. Energy Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 44160.0 USEG shares worth $0.19 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 24441.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 32060.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 7677.0 shares worth around $33625.0.