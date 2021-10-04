Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.77 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.65B. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.59% off its 52-week high of $44.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.94, which suggests the last value was 24.59% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SHLS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.77 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.36%, with the 5-day performance at -6.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is -15.57% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHLS’s forecast low is $34.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.82% over the past 6 months, a -11.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.41 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $71.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. earnings to increase by 39.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.28% per year.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares while 101.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.99%. There are 101.58% institutions holding the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 17.40% of the shares, roughly 18.09 million SHLS shares worth $642.14 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.03% or 10.43 million shares worth $370.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. With 3.5 million shares estimated at $96.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $114.8 million.