Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.27 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $246.59M. SEEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -190.75% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 68.28% up since then. When we look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SEEL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Instantly SEEL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.79 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -4.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.63%, with the 5-day performance at 13.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is 10.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SEEL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -516.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -164.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.73% over the past 6 months, a -32.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 83.10%.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 41.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.47%. There are 41.34% institutions holding the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.22% of the shares, roughly 5.34 million SEEL shares worth $14.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.69% or 4.8 million shares worth $12.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $7.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $3.84 million.