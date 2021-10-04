Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Disappoints Wall Street With -5.20% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.08 changed hands at -$0.17 or -5.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $124.90M. RGS’s current price is a discount, trading about -367.21% off its 52-week high of $14.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was -2.92% down since then. When we look at Regis Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Instantly RGS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.58 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.64%, with the 5-day performance at -14.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is -35.26% down.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regis Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.29% over the past 6 months, a 86.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regis Corporation will rise 83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Regis Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $72.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $145.02 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 121.81%. The 2021 estimates are for Regis Corporation earnings to increase by 34.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.79% of Regis Corporation shares while 78.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.56%. There are 78.68% institutions holding the Regis Corporation stock share, with Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.68% of the shares, roughly 5.63 million RGS shares worth $52.65 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.62% or 3.81 million shares worth $35.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $16.9 million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.59% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $8.92 million.