Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RCAT) Stock Could Appreciate By -154.78%

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.14 changed hands at -$0.14 or -4.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $186.80M. RCAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.82% off its 52-week high of $7.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 78.34% up since then. When we look at Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.62 million.

Analysts gave the Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RCAT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Instantly RCAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 36.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.89 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.33%, with the 5-day performance at 36.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) is 16.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15010.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RCAT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -154.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -154.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 227.60% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Red Cat Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -379.60%.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 06.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.34% of Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares while 1.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.63%.