Performance & Trends Of NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.46 million NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $2.39 changed hands at -$0.19 or -7.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $134.60M. NCNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -227.62% off its 52-week high of $7.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 21.34% up since then. When we look at NuCana plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the NuCana plc (NCNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NCNA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NuCana plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$18.41.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Instantly NCNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.22 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -7.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is -7.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NCNA’s forecast low is $5.08 with $16.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -579.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -112.55% for it to hit the projected low.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NuCana plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.49% over the past 6 months, a 6.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NuCana plc will rise 23.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.20%. The 2021 estimates are for NuCana plc earnings to decrease by -22.70%.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 22.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of NuCana plc shares while 51.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.73%. There are 51.52% institutions holding the NuCana plc stock share, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.34% of the shares, roughly 8.0 million NCNA shares worth $22.16 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 4.42 million shares worth $12.24 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. With 3.66 million shares estimated at $18.29 million under it, the former controlled 7.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held about 5.71% of the shares, roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $8.25 million.