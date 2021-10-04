Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.40. With the company’s per share price at $14.09 changed hands at $0.77 or 5.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. OII’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.17% off its 52-week high of $18.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.31, which suggests the last value was 76.51% up since then. When we look at Oceaneering International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.13K.

Analysts gave the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended OII as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oceaneering International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Instantly OII was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.84 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 5.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.23%, with the 5-day performance at 8.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is 13.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OII’s forecast low is $15.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oceaneering International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.20% over the past 6 months, a 140.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oceaneering International Inc. will rise 122.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $485.42 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Oceaneering International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $462.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $418.46 million and $424.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Oceaneering International Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.10%.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.89% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares while 91.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.43%. There are 91.67% institutions holding the Oceaneering International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.49% of the shares, roughly 18.45 million OII shares worth $210.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.14% or 11.12 million shares worth $126.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. With 6.67 million shares estimated at $95.11 million under it, the former controlled 6.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held about 3.97% of the shares, roughly 3.96 million shares worth around $56.54 million.