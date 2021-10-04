New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 18.54 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.00 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.48B. EDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -898.5% off its 52-week high of $19.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 16.0% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 83.75 million.

Analysts gave the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended EDU as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.14 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -4.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.75%, with the 5-day performance at 11.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -11.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EDU’s forecast low is $1.83 with $18.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -840.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.5% for it to hit the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $1.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $798.47 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.20%. The 2021 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.81% per year.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 11 and October 15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 86.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.86%. There are 86.84% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 83.84 million EDU shares worth $1.17 billion.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.11% or 70.54 million shares worth $987.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 25.02 million shares estimated at $419.08 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 19.43 million shares worth around $325.5 million.