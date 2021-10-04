New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR): Don’t Ditch GBR Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 1.55 million New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.97 changing hands around $0.59 or 13.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.90M. GBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -523.54% off its 52-week high of $30.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 74.45% up since then. When we look at New Concept Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 502.64K.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Instantly GBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.15 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 13.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 125.99%, with the 5-day performance at 8.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) is 8.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.30%. The 2021 estimates are for New Concept Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -186.70%.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 16.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.18% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares while 3.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.55%. There are 3.99% institutions holding the New Concept Energy Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 47030.0 GBR shares worth $0.2 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 33444.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 33400.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 29463.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.