Let’s Talk About Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.66 million Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $155.97 changed hands at $7.88 or 5.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.23B. MAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.57% off its 52-week high of $159.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.92, which suggests the last value was 42.99% up since then. When we look at Marriott International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Analysts gave the Marriott International Inc. (MAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended MAR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Marriott International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.97.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) trade information

Instantly MAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 157.28 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.23%, with the 5-day performance at 2.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is 15.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAR’s forecast low is $130.00 with $178.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marriott International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.34% over the past 6 months, a 1,583.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 49.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marriott International Inc. will rise 646.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 716.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.77 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Marriott International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.23 billion and $2.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 82.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Marriott International Inc. earnings to decrease by -121.60%.

MAR Dividends

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.48% of Marriott International Inc. shares while 61.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.72%. There are 61.57% institutions holding the Marriott International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.04% of the shares, roughly 19.58 million MAR shares worth $2.9 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.08% or 16.48 million shares worth $2.44 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 7.31 million shares estimated at $1.08 billion under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 5.45 million shares worth around $806.79 million.