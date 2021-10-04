Let’s Jump Into The Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.26 million Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $66.32 changed hands at $1.25 or 1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.16B. CP’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.26% off its 52-week high of $83.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.79, which suggests the last value was 11.35% up since then. When we look at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CP as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.8.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Instantly CP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 67.59 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is -8.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CP’s forecast low is $91.77 with $112.02 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.97% over the past 6 months, a 23.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.65 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.75 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings to increase by 2.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.60% per year.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 18 and October 22. The 0.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares while 81.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.94%. There are 81.92% institutions holding the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock share, with TCI Fund Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 55.86 million CP shares worth $4.3 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.83% or 38.87 million shares worth $2.99 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 13.33 million shares estimated at $991.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 8.45 million shares worth around $630.33 million.