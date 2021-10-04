Is Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.23 changed hands at $1.47 or 6.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.81B. POSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -316.09% off its 52-week high of $104.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.25, which suggests the last value was 7.85% up since then. When we look at Poshmark Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the Poshmark Inc. (POSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended POSH as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Poshmark Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Instantly POSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.83 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.14%, with the 5-day performance at 5.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is -13.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POSH’s forecast low is $38.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Poshmark Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.47% over the past 6 months, a -202.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.61 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Poshmark Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $85.28 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Poshmark Inc. earnings to increase by 108.40%.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of Poshmark Inc. shares while 29.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.74%. There are 29.39% institutions holding the Poshmark Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.36% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million POSH shares worth $64.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.93% or 1.18 million shares worth $56.44 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Columbia Acorn Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $34.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $17.4 million.