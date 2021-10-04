Investing In RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.08 million RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.70 changed hands at $0.08 or 13.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.00M. REDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -945.71% off its 52-week high of $7.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 15.71% up since then. When we look at RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 287.49K.

Analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REDU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

Instantly REDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 13.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.42%, with the 5-day performance at 5.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) is -22.27% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REDU’s forecast low is $4.60 with $4.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -557.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -557.14% for it to hit the projected low.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RISE Education Cayman Ltd will rise 146.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.14 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $61.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.50%. The 2021 estimates are for RISE Education Cayman Ltd earnings to decrease by -192.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.57% per year.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares while 13.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.05%. There are 13.05% institutions holding the RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.52% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million REDU shares worth $8.13 million.

Credit Suisse AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.68% or 0.95 million shares worth $2.48 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 12692.0 shares estimated at $42898.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 9767.0 shares worth around $11818.0.